THE death of a pensioner in a house fire is not being treated as suspicious.

Emergency services were called to the property in Ernest Road, Didcot, on the morning of Friday, December 9.

Police confirmed yesterday that the body of the woman in her 70s was found in the home.

Spokeswoman Hannah Jones said there were signs of fire damage to the house, which is behind the Marlborough Club.

Her death is being treated as unexplained but is not believed to be suspicious and a file has been prepared for the coroner.