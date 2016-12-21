CHANGING the name of Wantage parliamentary constituency to 'Didcot and Wantage' would 'dilute Wantage's status' and harm business, the town's chamber of commerce has warned.

In the latest parry in a growing row over the name, chamber chairman Matthew Chapman also said any argument for changing the name would have to be 'pretty impressive to relegate Wantage's historical significance'.

The augment erupted earlier this month after Didcot town promotion group Didcot First revealed it had submitted a bid to the Boundary Commission for England to change the name either to 'Didcot and Wantage', or just 'Didcot'.

Wantage MP Ed Vaizey, whose patch also covers Faringdon and Wallingford, has already said Didcot should at least be included in the name.

But many in Wantage have lashed out at the idea, including county councillor for the town Jenny Hannaby who warned there would be 'boxing matches in the square'.

Now Wantage's chamber chairman Mr Chapman, an accountant by profession, has issued his group's formal view.

In a statement, Mr Chapman said: "Whilst the debate might at first seem like a political one, it does impact on business and therefore our members.

"Wantage has a great deal of history that Didcot does not and any change to the constituency name would dilute the status afforded to the town and therefore its businesses.

"I sympathise with the Didcot businesses that would like to elevate their status but any change would need to be backed up with substance.

"It would have to be pretty impressive to relegate Wantage’s historical significance."