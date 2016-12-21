SIX people were treated for the effects of breathing in hydrogen gas after a fire at a waste centre.

The fire broke out in a skip at the waste transfer centre near Ewelme on Monday afternoon.

Workers poured water on the fire which then produced the dangerous gas.

A 999 call was made and firefighters first on the scene treated six people believed to have inhaled gas.

They then handed the job over to Air Ambulance paramedics who arrived shortly after.

All six were given the all-clear on the scene.

Specialist hazardous materials officers from Oxfordshire and Berkshire Fire and Rescue Services helped to get rid of the gas.

After consultation with the management at site and officers from the Environment Agency, a plan to deal with the incident was agreed taking careful consideration and analysis of the contents.

A soil bund was built around the skip as a precaution, and firefighters wearing in breathing apparatus to carefully applied controlled amounts of water, ensuring no run-off spilled onto the ground.

Checks were made with a thermal imaging camera to ensure the temperature was reducing before the incident was safely concluded and handed back over to the waste transfer site management.

Fire and rescue service incident commander Marcus Reay said: "This was an unusual incident as most people expect that if you apply water to something hot it will cool it down – this is not always the case, especially when chemicals or liquids are involved.

"I’d like to remind business owners to check their inventory and to make sure they know the chemicals and products they use & store, with particular attention being paid to those that should be kept apart and not mixed."