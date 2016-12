A SUPERMARKET is giving back to the community by supporting a Didcot youth work charity.

Tesco Didcot decided to split its annual fundraising pot with its charity partners and Train in Didcot.

Having raised £1,000 on its stall at Didcot Street Fair in November, the supermarket were proud to be able to hand over £500 to the charity that works with young people in the town.

The money will be used to fund a residential trip for the youngsters next year.