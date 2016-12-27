THE first bricks have been laid for the latest development in Didcot.

Construction is well underway at the new Assisted Living complex at Great Western Park.

Set to be the first assisted living development of its kind in South Oxfordshire, the site is set to launch in autumn 2017 and will have 60 one and two bedroom apartments.

Site manager Karl Roche said: "It is great to officially mark the start of construction on the Great Western Park site and see the first bricks being laid on what is set to be one of our most exciting launches in 2017.

"We have ensured that we have made the building process as sustainable as possible by using Porotherm bricks throughout – a precision-engineered clay block system allowing us to build faster, and which provides better insulation than normal bricks.

"Using the porotherm technology will allow us to build 60 individual, self-contained apartments in just 12 months compared to the usual 15-16 month standard build length which is great news for us, and great news for our new homeowners who will be excited to move in as soon as possible."

Regional managing director for the site's developers, McCarthy and Stone Southern, Shane Paull said: "Even at this early stage we’ve already received a high level of interest from local retirees, with potential purchasers attracted to the hassle-free lifestyle on offer at our Didcot development.

"We are urging anyone interested in securing one of these apartments for themselves to register their interest soon to avoid risking disappointment."