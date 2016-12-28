THE HEADTEACHER at Theresa May's secondary school has stood down.

Kate Curtis left her post at Wheatley Park School at the end of December after 17 years at the school, 12 of those as head.

She made headlines at the beginning of the month when she joined other headteachers across the county in writing to Theresa May and objecting to plans to bring back grammar schools.

Ms Curtis said she was 'enormously grateful' to all at Wheatley who had supported her.

She is replaced in post by Tim Martin.