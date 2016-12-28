AN ESTATE agent who raised £10,000 for children with cerebral palsy is planning to raise twice that amount in 2017.

James Gesner, who runs agencies in Didcot, Wallingford and London, has been fundraising for the unique Footsteps Centre in Dorchester-on-Thames near Wallingford.

The centre provides life-changing physiotherapy for youngsters with cerebral palsy and similar disabilities.

Mr Gesner raised £10,000 for the centre in 2016, and just before Christmas he popped in to meet some of the children who go there.

Among them was five-year-old Lewis, who was born 10 weeks premature and has cerebral palsy.

Lewis has been coming to Footsteps twice a year since 2015 and his mother has said he made great improvements in core strength.

Lewis, meanwhile, said he likes going to Footsteps because he enjoys chatting to the other children and therapists, and is making progress.

Following his visit Mr Gesner has determined to raise £20,000 in 2017 with a charity golf day and by running the London Marathon.

He said: "It is so good to support a local charity and to be able to visit and see where your money is making a difference.

"The kids at Footsteps are really brave, they always have a smile on their faces despite life's difficulties"