A 60-year-old man was left shaken and unable to travel after being threatened by a cyclist.

British Transport Police said the victim was walking up to Didcot Parkway Station when he narrowly avoided being knocked over by the cyclist.

The man then approached the cyclist in the station to talk to him about the speed he had been travelling at.

The force said the cyclist became very aggressive, came within millimetres of the victim’s face, threatened him, and told him he was going to fight him.

The incident happened at 8.35am on December 15.

The victim dialled 999 and police want to speak to the man in the picture to help them with their investigation.

If you have any information call 0800 40 50 40 or text 61016, quoting reference 95 of 28 December.