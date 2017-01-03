A VOLUNTEER celebrates a golden era with Didcot Railway Centre as she is awarded a British Empire Medal.

Viv Cooper, recognised for her services to railway heritage in the New Year's Honours, said it was fantastic way to start the new year and the centre's 50th anniversary celebrations.

But the humble mother-of-three said her award was not just for her but all the volunteers at the centre.

The 70-year-old said: "I was shocked when I first found out.

"The award is for all of us because there are others who have been involved for many, many years.

"I think it recognises how valued and important the society and railway centre is."

Mrs Cooper, who now lives in Maidenhead, joined the Great Western Society in her teens, 53 years ago and quickly became involved with the administration.

The first locomotives and coaches purchased or cared for on behalf of fellow members were based at Totnes in Devon.

Here Mrs Cooper, who has four grandchildren, would help with cleaning the locomotives as well as promoting the society at open days, on sale stands and ran its publicity.

She said: "Being a female I was not allowed to get involved with the engineering in the 1960s, that was how it was then.

"And by the time I could have got involved with it I was already committed to so many other aspects of helping at the centre.

"I think when I was younger stream trains were fascinating because they were not around as much anymore and were being taken off the main line."

When the society moved to Didcot Railway Centre, 50 years ago this year, Mrs Cooper for some years took on the duties of liaising with British Railways for open days and filmings and arranged VIP entertaining.

For many years her home telephone number was the society's main point of contact.

In her volunteering career she has covered most aspects of administration of the society, including forty years of producing newsletters for members.

She is currently company secretary for the society's rolling stock holding company and is gathering together the society's own history.

She added: "I will always want to volunteer and help here for as long as I can.

"But we do need to get some more volunteers, particularly young people to get interested in engineering and restoration."

Ann Middleton, duty manager at the centre, said: "The new year started brilliantly when we heard that Viv, one of our volunteers who has been involved with the Great Western Society from the start, was awarded the BEM.

"Our volunteers are so instrumental to the centre and this recognition is fitting for all the hard work Viv, like many others, has shown over the years."