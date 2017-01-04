RESIDENTS are demanding a promise to safeguard greenspaces that could be used for new housing developments in Didcot.

With the promise of 15,000 homes coming to the town's doorstep as part of the Didcot Garden Town Status programme, residents on the Ladygrove estate are hoping to seal a deal with the scheme's consultants.

Concerned that the consultation plans have earmarked Ladygrove, including Willowbrook Leisure Centre, the lakes, mound and football club, as an 'opportunity site' resident Simon Hewerdine started a petition.

The 52-year-old software developer said: "We want a promise that all Ladygrove green spaces, paths and amenities will not be lost, shrunk or relocated through future development.

"We do not want a Northern Station Gateway complex built over our leisure centre, football club or health centre, nor any transformation of the existing green spaces.

"I moved here in the 1990s and we have had to wait for these amazing facilities to come to us.

"And now that they are so much enjoyed and appreciated we do not want them to be taken away from us."

On the stakeholder exhibition boards that were used during presentations before Christmas, Ladygrove has been described as the North Gateway which could be developed within the next 10 years.

Having only started the petition a week ago, more than 500 people have now signed it.

Mr Hewerdine added: "These consultants they have brought in from London need to come down and speak to people and see how well used our facilities are, rather than just seeing a patch of green on a map and think it would be an ideal spot for more homes.

"I set up Didcot Parkrun with Lewis Cousins and we have more than 100 people turn up to do the 5k course every week.

"The parkrun course is on the Ladygrove estate - where will all those families and residents go?

"I struggled enough to begin with when trying to find a suitable course so we could start the club."

One resident who signed the petition, but wished to remain anonymous, said: "The park, football club and green playing field are spaces where people come to enjoy their time and have fun with friends and family.

"If this green space is taken from us all our children will know is brick and stone.

"As a mother of a young child I was unable to get my child into either of the primary schools in Ladygrove despite living a three minute walk from both of them.

"Our schools are oversubscribed and simply cannot cope with another influx of children, our town should be about having quality lives - not a town with huge quantities of lives."

A public consultation on the billion pound plan to transform Didcot into a garden town ended on Sunday, December 18.

A spokesperson for South Oxfordshire District Council said: "The proposed Didcot Garden Town masterplan will aim to make the best use of available space within the town.

"The land north of Didcot Parkway station is of significant importance to the future development of Didcot Garden Town and more detailed plans for this area are being developed, following recent public engagement.

"We will discuss these plans with the town council and the local community before any decisions are reached."

For more information visit: http://bit.ly/2iuuI2K