Nuclear workers at the former nuclear research station in Harwell could be set to go on strike.

Unions representing thousands of nuclear workers across the country are to discuss calling a strike ballot in a row over pensions.

The unions said 16,000 workers at 19 sites face cuts under plans by the Nuclear Decommissioning Agency (NDA) to make savings of £660m.

They added that the Government's expectation is that the final salary pension schemes in place across the NDA estate will be reformed by April 2018.

Decommissioning of the former Atomic Energy Research Establishment in Harwell has been underway since it stopped operation in the 1990s.

The staff working to decommission Harwell are employed by Magnox Limited on behalf of the NDA.

GMB national officer Justin Bowden said: "There is no justification for this attack on the pensions of these nuclear workers and their communities.

"These pension funds are in a sound state and underwent considerable reform 10 years ago.

"What the Government are saying is that the privatised site license companies who run these nuclear facilities are in fact public sector organisations and therefore Sellafield, Dounreay and the Magnox sites should go through the same reforms as the rest of the public sector itself."

Scientists at Harwell previously went on strike in December 2015 in a row over pay.

GMB, Unite and Prospect unions will meet on Monday.

Magnox spokeswoman Emma Burwood said: "At this moment in time the unions have not met with members to discuss balloting for strike action, initial meetings to discuss the proposal are being planned."