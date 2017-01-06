A MAJOR crime squad has taken over the investigation into pop star George Michael's death at home in Oxfordshire, it is today being reported.

Thames Valley Police is understood to have called in detectives from its Major Crime Unit, whose cases included rapes and murders.

National newspapers have today reported that police fear Mr Michael may have died of a drugs overdose.

It is also being reported that police have quizzed Mr Michael's boyfriend Fadi Fawaz a second time.

The singer, 53, was found dead at his home in Goring, South Oxfordshire, on Christmas Day.

Police initially released a statement on the day saying: "At this stage the death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious".

The force also said it would not comment further until a post mortem examination had taken place.

Thousands of bouqets of flowers have been laid outside the house by fans.

A surprise result of the singer's passing was the revelation that ten years ago he donated thousands of pounds of environmentalists trying to protect Radley Lakes near Abingdon from waste dumping.

The modest star had asked the campaigners not to reveal his identity during his lifetime.

An inquest is expected to be opened at Oxford Coroner's Court in due course.