A MAN who dumped a large amount of waste in countryside in Drayton has been ordered to pay more than £1,500 in a fine and costs.

Roy Woodrow Willis, of Ivy Close, Didcot, appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court yesterday charged with one count of depositing waste without an environmental permit and one charge of unregistered transport of controlled waste with a view to profit on or around August 22 last year.

The court heard that Vale of White District Council was informed that there was a fly tip in Kiln Lane and when staff attended they found correspondence addressed to a woman.

When they visited her she told them she had contacted Willis and that he had offered to remove her rubbish for much cheaper than she had seen advertised elsewhere.

Willis later dumped the rubbish in Kiln Lane.

The 34-year-old, who represented himself in court, pleaded guilty to both charges.

He was ordered to pay a total of £1,507 comprised of a fine, victim surcharge and costs.

Earlier this month the Oxford Mail reported that Vale of White Horse District Council had attended 255 fly-tipping incidents in 2016 and, up to that point, had won nine cases at court with fines totalling £6,862.