A MAN has been charged following a burglary in Didcot.

Robert Zielinski, 41, of Pavilion Manor Field, Bletchley, was arrested on Monday and charged the same day with one count of burglary dwelling.

The charge relates to an incident which happened at a property in Hopkins Way, Didcot, between December 6 and December7 2016.

Zielinski has been released on bail to appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on February 13.