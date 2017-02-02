THE DEMOLITION firm which was deconstructing Didcot Power Station when part of the boiler house collapsed killing four men has set aside £1.3m to cover the possible costs of the incident.

Coleman & Company revealed the financial toll the tragedy had on its business in its latest accounts, which also reveal operating profits fell from £2.45m to £2.06m.

Coleman's contract for the demolition was axed by site owners RWE in November following the tragedy in February.

An investigation into the causes of the collapse is ongoing and Coleman is waiting to find out if it is considered to have any responsibility.

The firm had been preparing the boiler house for demolition when it prematurely collapsed killing Michael Collings, 53, Chris Huxtable, 34, Ken Cresswell, 57 and John Shaw 61.