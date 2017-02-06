DIDCOT Animal Sanctuary is appealing for volunteers to help keep it running throughout the week.

The centre needs more help to look after its 200 plus animals including pigs, goats, chickens and ducks in Hill Farm, Appleford.

Residents are being encouraged to help out both during the week and at weekends and are being promised tea and biscuits in return.

The sanctuary announced last year it was looking for a new home as the owners of its current site are planning to sell up.

For more information contact didcotanimalsanctuary@gmail.com