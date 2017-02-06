SIXTH formers grilled their MP on topics from Brexit to Strictly Come Dancing when he visited their school.

Wantage MP Ed Vaizey visited Didcot Sixth Form College last week and spoke with 28 students for an hour.

As well as discussing global affairs, students asked Mr Vaizey his opinions on new Didcot bus routes and disappearance of disabled parking spaces.

Year 12 student Harry Benbow said: "It was great that he was able to find time to come and talk to us and that he gave his personal opinions about the matters we raised, rather than just the ‘party line’.

"I thought his views on the NHS were especially interesting."

Year 12 Rose Kent said she enjoyed the conversation even if she did not agree with all of the Tory MP's opinions.

She added: "I was pleasantly surprised about some of his more liberal views, which weren’t necessarily what I was expecting.

"It’s really important that our generation engages in politics and this was a good chance for us to do just that."

The students also asked Mr Vaizey's views on Didcot Garden Town, as in recent weeks a draft masterplan caused controversy among residents with plans showing a technology institute to be built on Ladygrove Park.