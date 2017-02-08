THE CEO of Harwell’s Diamond Light Source laboratories has said a royal visit today by Princess Anne will be a ‘big boost for morale’.

Andrew Harrison was speaking ahead of the Princess Royal’s visit to celebrate this year’s 15th anniversary of the facility opening and 10 years since it was switched on.

The Queen’s daughter will also be ‘cutting the ribbon’ on a new ‘beamline’ which scientists will use to examine molecules in incredibly high detail.

Mr Harrison, who lives in Steventon, said: “It is a big boost for morale.

“We’re all very excited about it and there’s an air of nervous expectation.

“The Princess Royal has a certain cache and the fact she is spending time with us is a great chance for us to show off what we have achieved in the past year.”