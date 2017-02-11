POLICE officers have renewed a plea for information about a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Mark Robinson from Crowell near Chinnor was last seen on January 26 wearing a suit, grey coat and black shoulder bag.

Thames Valley Police issued a fresh appeal today for details about the 53-year-old's whereabouts.

He was last seen at 7am in Chinnor Road, near Chinnor, and is believed to have had access to a grey Mazda 3 car.

Officers described him as white, 6ft, of medium build with balding grey hair.

There is a chance he has driven to West Yorkshire, the West Midlands, Cumbria, Lancashire or Scotland.

Police forces in those areas have joined search efforts.

Investigating officer PC Charlotte Owen said: “We are urging motorists to please keep a look out for anyone matching the description of Mark Robinson driving a grey Mazda 3.

“Mark, if you see this appeal, please make contact with Thames Valley Police so we can let your friends and family know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information can call 101 and quote reference 1609 (26/01).