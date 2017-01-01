DIDCOT Railway Centre is stepping into the spotlight to celebrate its starring role in hundreds of films and documentaries.

From Academy Award-winning film The Danish Girl to Dan Cruickshank's documentary series Great Railway Adventures, the celebrity centre has appeared in more than 100 films, documentaries, TV adverts and music videos in its 50 years.

To celebrate its hours of screen time, university student Marylyn Molisso spent 10 weeks developing an exhibition entitled Action Stations.

During the project, Miss Molisso researched the many films and productions made at the centre and her work coincided with the live recording of 'Trainspotting Live'.

Unveiled by BBC Four's 'Trainspotting Live' presenter Tim Dunn at the weekend, the exhibition focuses on 10 of the most important roles the centre has played on the big and small screens.

This includes Anna Karenina starring Keira Knightley and BBC Two Playhouse Comedy Thank You, Comrades starring Sir Ben Kingsley and David Howey.

The Action Station banners will be places around the centre to show how and where it has been used in film and television.

Ann Middleton, commercial manager at the centre, said: "We hope the banners will help broaden the centre's appeal to a wider audience.

"Film tourism is an exciting new development for us.

"We are delighted over the launch and we hope Action Stations will show how Didcot Railway Centre is featured in film and television over 50 years."

They have been sponsored by Didcot Rotary Club, Didcot Chamber of Commerce members and from the Flourish Project.