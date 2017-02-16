A BUDGENS store was targeted by thieves just one day before a gunpoint robbery at another Oxfordshire branch.

Two burglars broke into the supermarket in Marlborough Street, Faringdon, and snatched a 'large quantity' of alcohol.

Thames Valley Police released information about the burglary this afternoon, following an earlier appeal about a robbery in Fraser's Budgens in Yarnton.

The Faringdon raid happened at about 5am on Sunday after the burglars forced their way in.

They were of a large build and wore dark clothing, and are thought to have left the scene in a grey five-door Peugeot 206.

Police said the vehicle is also linked to an attempted burglary in Cartridge World, Wantage at about 3.45am on the same day.

Investigating officer PC Robert Maris, from the Faringdon neighbourhood policing team, said: "I would like to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious in this area at this time.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have seen a vehicle matching this description around the area, at the time or the following day, to contact police."

On Monday night a robber brandishing a revolver threatened staff at a Budgens at a petrol station in Woodstock Road, before stealing cash.

Police have not yet said if the two Budgens incidents are linked.