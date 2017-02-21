A TOWN has vowed to never forget the four men killed in the Didcot Power Station collapse with discussions under way about a permanent memorial.

Parish, town and district councillors want something to officially remember the men but with the investigating dragging on, the reality of such a tribute could take some time.

As the first anniversary approaches on Thursday, neighbours have recalled the horror on February 23, 2016, as the ten-storey boiler house permanently disappeared from their skyline.

To ensure that demolition workers Mick Collings, Chris Huxtable, Ken Cresswell, and John Shaw are not forgotten, residents want some form of permanent tribute on the site.

Didcot Town Council has proposed naming four roads in one of the town's many new housing developments after each of the men.

Mayor of Didcot Steve Connel said: "Although the tragedy at Didcot Power Station was 12 months ago, it is still something which always pulls on the heartstrings of Didcot whenever we look at the new gap in our skyline.

"I think the most appropriate development will be Didcot North East as you can see the power station in the distance.

"I know words can often mean little in times of pain, but if the families of the four gentlemen happen to read this I would just like to take this moment to say that your loved ones will not be forgotten by Didcot."

Councillor would have liked to get involved with planning a tribute on the site itself when it is eventually cleared and redeveloped, but Mr Connel said most of the power station is actually in neighbouring Sutton Courtney parish, and it was for that parish council to plan developments within its own boundaries.

Instead, Didcot is planning a series of tributes in its own parish.

On Thursday at 4pm, the council has planned a minute’s silence at 4pm when the town flag will fly at half-mast.

Sutton Courtenay Parish Council chairman Michael Jenkins welcomed the idea of a memorial to honour the men ‘when the time was right.’

He said: "I am sure the parish would love to be involved and it is definitely something I would put forward to the rest of the council.

"A number of Sutton Courtenay residents went down to the power station in the aftermath to lend a hand and help in any way they could.

"I know a number of residents here have had a long, close connection with Didcot Power Station, they obviously felt quite deeply about it."

Sutton Courtenay lies in the Vale of White Horse district, and the leader of that council Matt Barber said he would be happy to support a memorial at the site.

He said: “We have said if Didcot or the families of the men who died want to put a memorial in place we are quite happy to facilitate that.”

Ed Vaizey, MP for Wantage and Didcot, said last night: "I would still like to see some sort of tribute but feel that this has to be sensitive to the feelings of the families involved, in time, some input from them about what they would like would be appropriate."

Former mayor of Didcot Des Healy, who worked at the power station from 1972 until his retirement in 1999, said a memorial should be erected for everyone who died during the ‘building, running and the end’ of the power station.

He said: "People have grown up with the power station, they had dads, brothers, mothers and even grandfathers that worked there.

"There will always be a connection between the residents and the power station."

The collapse of the boiler house killed four demolition workers and injured five others.

The body of Mick Collings was recovered immediately after the disaster, but the three other men who were killed were trapped beneath a 30ft pile of rubble.

It was not until September, seven months after the disaster, that the bodies of three remaining missing men were finally recovered from the wreckage.

Thames Valley Police and the Health and Safety Executive are still investigating the cause of the collapse.

Site owner RWE said thinking about a memorial would not be appropriate while that investigating is ongoing.

Spokeswoman Kelly Nye said: "Regarding a memorial, as the investigation and demolition is still ongoing on the site nothing has been decided yet."