SYNCHRONISED swimmers, ice skaters and Didcot's favourite 'Secret Santa' were all honoured at a ceremony celebrating young people's achievements in the county.

More than 40 teenagers from South Oxfordshire were recognised for their achievements in sport, art or citizenship at the district council's Young Achiever Award Ceremony on Wednesday night.

Among them was Courtney Hughes, who has brought joy to the sick and elderly for six years with her gift-giving Secret Santa campaign.

The 19-year-old who works at the John Radcliffe Hospital said she hopes this December will be bigger and better than ever.

She added: "Last year we had more than £6,000 gifts to had out, which was just fantastic.

"I have already got donations coming in for this year so the hope is always for us to be able to beat the one before.

"It is really nice to have been given this award and it is great to be able to see other people my age getting recognised.

"I think it is really important for people my age to get involved with their community."

Miss Hughes, who received a British Citizen Award for volunteering last year, was inspired to start her generous campaign in memory of her great nan Elise Richardson.

She added: "I think she would have been very proud.

"She was a very kind lady and did all she could to help other people.

"It was really nice because my younger sister also came with us to the awards too, so it was a whole family outing.

"It is good to encourage people my age to take part in things and actually make a difference."

Among the 46 winners were synchronised swimmers Lottie Moghul, 12, and Teri-Faye Coupar, 15, as well as 15-year-old Emily Williams who volunteers at her local Beaver group.

District Councillor Elizabeth Gillespie said: "I’m delighted that we are recognising the achievements of these talented young people.

"They are involved in activities ranging from voluntary community work, music and traditional sports.

"They are a real credit to the district setting great example for others to follow."

The winners were presented with certificates at Didcot Civic Hall and also received £250.

The chairman of the council Paul Harrison was on hand to also give certificates to 16-year-old endurance athlete Nancie Bowley along with ice skaters Hannah Stewart, 13, and Anais Sophie, 15.