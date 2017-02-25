A ROGUE trader who fleeced two pensioners out of their cash has repaid the thousands he pocketed from his dodgy scams.

Tom Mobey was jailed for 10 months after ‘deliberately’ targetting his elderly victims, charging them extortionate prices for his company’s dubious building work.

The 45-year-old, who was released from jail last month, told Oxford Crown Court he had paid £12,800 back to victims Dorothy Dainton and Elsie Benson.

Prosecutor Thomas Horder, acting on behalf of Oxfordshire County Council, said it had intended to apply to confiscate cash from Mobey but abandoned its plans after discovering he had repaid his victims.

But Judge Maria Lamb ordered Mobey to pay £3,000 costs towards the council and a £140 victim surcharge.

Mobey, who has since dissolved his company, admitted fraud and two counts of engaging in unfair commercial practice between May 1 and December 12, 2014.

Jailing the defendant last November, Judge Zoe Smith slammed Mobey for preying on his ‘easy targets’ after vowing not to mislead his customers.

He had signed an injunction with the county council’s trading standards department after officers became concerned with his company 1st Choice Guttering Maintenance Ltd.

Mobey demanded more cash from his victims, who contacted him after receiving flyers, once he started repairs work to their homes, the court heard.

Defence barrister Guy Bowden told Judge Smith Mobey, of Hamble Road, Didcot, was not qualified to do the work he carried out on Ms Dainton’s Yarnton home and Ms Benson’s Didcot house.