A FATHER who defied odds by surviving a near-fatal aneurysm will help to fund life-saving research.

Former headteacher Mike Reading will tackle a 40 mile bike ride to support vital studies into heart disease, following his own brush with death.

The 50-year-old found himself battling for his life in Gran Canaria during a family holiday in August after suffering a burning pain in his chest.

Mr Reading, who lives in Abingdon, said: "What I thought was just heartburn turned out to be something far more serious.

"After transfers between hospitals in Gran Canaria, a grave-looking consultant told me my aortic valve could fully rupture at any time - meaning I would most likely die from internal bleeding."

Father-of-one Mr Reading, who is training to become a Church of England priest, faced the sudden reality that he would likely not survive.

He called his son 15-year-old son Nat to deliver the news that he was facing life-or-death surgery, while his wife Ronnie prepared herself for the worst.

He said: "After the doctor told me that I could die at any minute, the need to tell my family how much I love them was high on the list. Although I knew I was dying, I felt remarkably calm.

"It's pretty tough to be given that news and have to tell your wife and speak to your son, but it was amazing how people came together as doctors and nurses prepared me for emergency surgery."

Odds dictate that 80 per cent of people who suffer the same artery swelling will die - but former Oxford Academy headteacher Mr Reading managed to fight through.

The surgery to replace his aortic valve and repair a torn aorta was a success, and after two weeks in recovery he was ready to return to the UK.

He said: "It was not quite the relaxing beach holiday I had planned. Check-ups still don't explain why it happened, which is why research is so important. What happened to me could happen to anyone at any time."

Mr Reading has received the all-clear from his doctor to take part in the British Heart Foundation's London to Reading bike ride next month.

The event on March 18 sees around 1,500 cyclists ride between the cities and raise tens of thousands of pounds for the charity's research work.

Ordinand Mr Reading will be riding alongside his wife and son.

For information or to register for the event visit bhf.org.uk/londontoreading.