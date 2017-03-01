TWO women from the same village have secured coveted charity places at this year's London Marathon for causes close to their hearts.

Olivia Cross and Sam Bates, both from Stanford in the Vale near Wantage, will join 30,000 others on the 26-mile run on Sunday, April 23.

Miss Cross, 26, known to friends as Liv, will be running for Asthma UK in memory of the sister she lost when she was just 13.

The sisters grew up with their brother Edward and their parents in Hunter's Close, Grove.

But Sarah, who suffered from asthma from birth, died from pneumonia exacerbated by her condition when she was 20 years old.

Since then Miss Cross, who now works as a PA at the Dragon School in Oxford, has wanted to do something to support Asthma UK.

She said: "I've always wanted to do something in her memory and help Asthma UK with the work they do raising awareness.

"A lot of people suffer from asthma quite mildly so people don't always realise how badly it can affect you."

Although a regular runner for five years, taking on half marathons and shorter runs, she has never taken on the full thing before.

She said her sister's condition made her all the more aware of her own fitness.

"I think I take it for granted sometimes being able to get up and run 18 miles without wheezing, even going upstairs – sometimes she couldn't do it.

"It makes me feel incredibly lucky."

To earn her charity marathon place Miss Cross has to raise £1,800 and so far she has £800.

She will hold a fundraising bake sale at Stanford Village Hall on Saturday, April 1, from 10am to 11.30am.

Sam Bates, meanwhile, who also lives in Stanford, is training to run her marathon in aid of The Children's Trust.

The trust describes itself as the UK's leading charity for children with brain injury, providing support to youngsters across the country.

Miss Bates, a nursing student at Oxford Brookes University, helped care for children recovering from accidents or illness at the trust's national rehabilitation centre in Surrey.

The 28-year-old said: "I am very excited to be running in aid of The Children's Trust.

"I decided to run for the them after I helped to care for children referred to Tadworth House and saw the fantastic work they do.

"Since I started running January last year I have enjoyed taking on new challenges to see how far I can go."

Miss Bates is holding a series of fundraisers to help her reach her £2,000 target for the trust.

Sponsor her and find more information on her upcoming events at facebook.com/sammieanniebateyinatutu