DIDCOT Town FC chairman John Bailey fears the club could face a fine for the pitch invasion that led to Saturday’s game against Hereford FC being abandoned.

Two men were arrested after the incident in which an away fan raced onto pitch after his side scored an 88-minute goal to go 2-1 up at the Loop Meadow stadium on Saturday.

The Southern League Division 1 South & West clash was abandoned after the supporter confronted goalkeeper Leigh Bedwell, with players and stewards rushing to intervene, and more Hereford fans pouring onto the pitch.

Mr Bailey and other club officials were meeting last night as part of an ongoing investigation into the incident which is expected to involve a review of video footage of the incident.

Didcot Town FC chairman John Bailey said it was possible both clubs could now be fined by the league, which has condemned the behaviour of some fans, and the Football Association is also investigating.

He added: “I think we will get a fine for not controlling the crowd, and Hereford will get a fine as well.

“We are not making any assumptions about fines, but it would be the league that fine us, following advice from the Football Association.

“This has never happened at the club before - we had about 2,500 here when we played Exeter in the FA Cup and there was no trouble at all.

“If there are fines I hope it won’t be thousands of pounds - we are a local football club and we do not have thousands to lose.”

Mr Bailey said about 15 stewards were working at the match attended by 796 fans, including about 650 Hereford supporters.

He added: “Just a few mindless idiots spoilt the game and I think they were hell-bent on trouble before they left Hereford.”

The club chairman said Hereford supporters were ‘throwing beer’ at the Didcot goalkeeper from the first minute and club officials called police early in the second half because they could see the situation was ‘getting out of hand’.

Mr Bailey said: “Leigh was not injured but without a doubt he was shaken by the aggressive behaviour towards him.”

A spokesman for the Evo-Stick League Southern said: “The Evo-Stik League Southern condemns the reported behaviour of some individuals that led to the reason for the Match Referee taking the necessary action in abandoning the match.

“The matter is being considered by the FA following an Extraordinary Incident Report being submitted and until the matter is concluded by them, the Evo-Stik League Southern is not permitted to take any action.

“The league intends to liaise with its member clubs to help prevent any repetition of these events.”

Hereford FC has condemned the ‘unlawful’ behaviour of supporters.

A 19-year-old from Hereford was arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and another 19-year-old man from the city was arrested on suspicion of common assault.