FELICITACIONES, onnea and glückwünsche to a village primary school that has taken home its sixth consecutive international award.

Blewbury Church of England Primary School has scooped another British Council International Award due to its strong links and programme with Spanish, Finnish, and German schools.

Headteacher Marion Mills said she was delighted with the award and that it was important for the students to live in a 'global village.'

She said: "Living in a small village it is quite mono-cultural so it is important that we show our students that there are many different cultures other than our own.

"We want to offer them a rich experience to help them understand the challenges that face them in their future lives and to show them that although there maybe cultural differences, there are also a lot of similarities between us and our European neighbours.

"It is important for them to have an well-rounded education which also prepares them for later life.

"We are very proud that this work has received recognition, and even prouder of the children and families in our community who support us year on year with these highly successful programmes."

Last week nine teachers and 24 pupils from Finland, Germany and Spain visited Blewbury and stayed with host families in the village as part of an Erasmus Plus Programme.

Art, music, drama, dance and film workshops were held throughout the week which explored the international project theme 'Communication, Cooperation and Collaboration for All Together.'

The programme for the week included the school's third annual global partnership network event, where UK teachers can visit Blewbury and learn about developing global links in their own schools.

Ms Mills, who has been recognised for her contribution by the British Council, added: "The trips abroad we have where our students will stay with host families in other countries boosts their confidence and it also teaches them how to be independent.

"And of course when we have our European students come to visit the programme impacts the entire family as they take them in for the few days.

"So the experience filters down to perhaps younger siblings who are not at the school or older children who have moved on."

The 150-pupil school is currently receiving requests from schools around Europe to visit and set up partnership arrangements.

School governor Roger Murphy said: "It is a great honour for a small village school like ours to be attracting such international acclaim.

"The governors are delighted that Blewbury Primary School has received such high commendation.

"We are keen to share this innovative work with the many visitors who want to come to see it in action, so they can understand the truly positive impact this work has on the children, not just in school but in their lives and their approach to the community they live within."