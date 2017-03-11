TWO schoolgirls who dream of a life on stage are hoping to bound into the limelight in a major ballet production this month.

Cecily Cook and Ellie Tandy, both 15, are gearing up to appear in an English Youth Ballet double bill of the Nutcracker Suite and Ballet Études at the end of March.

The girls, who both go to Wallingford School, said they were having a great time rehearsing but both have their eyes set on greater success.

Cecily, from Long Wittenham, who goes to Downland Dance school, said: "I'm really excited to get professional dance experience and work with some really talented people.

"I haven't really decided what I want to do in the future yet, but it would be my dream to work in the performing arts, and take part in musicals."

Ellie, from Wallingford, who goes to Dance Connection school, started dancing when she was three.

She said: "This is my third time of performing with EYB and I love it. I am looking forward to learning new skills and learning new choreography.

"I am hoping to go to sixth form college and then go on to dance college with a view to becoming a professional dancer on stage."

The Nutcracker Suite & Ballet Études will be at the Aylesbury Waterside Theatre March 24 and 25.

Tickets can be purchased at the Box Office 0844 871 7607 or online atgtickets.com/aylesbury