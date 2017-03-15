CANADIAN waffles, English afternoon tea and a 'taste of the Orient' were on the menu as a town council celebrated Commonwealth Day.

Didcot Town Council decided to bring different flavours from the countries in the Commonwealth to celebrate the national day, which is recognised every year on the second Monday in March.

A pop-up cafe was at Didcot Civic Hall and served up breakfast, lunch and afternoon snacks and meals for those who wanted something a little different.

Professional caterer and Didcot Town Councillor James Hart spent his day handing out different dishes to paying customers in the town.

Leader of the town council Bill Service said now the country is about to leave the European Union, it was important for the UK to build on its relations with other Commonwealth countries.

He said: "It is going to help us with Brexit.

"It is not just about Commonwealth Day, it is also about reopening the lines of trade with our Commonwealth neighbours as we used to have.

"In particular with Australia, New Zealand and Canada."

All of the profits of the pop-up food bar on Monday went to The Commonwealth Charity.