A man has been arrested after a train guard was assaulted.

The 23-year-old was cuffed at Haddenham and Thame Parkway Station shortly after 5pm on Saturday and taken into custody.

It is understood the assault took place on a Chiltern Railways service from Bicester to London.

British Tansport Police said officers interviewed the man on suspicion of ABH but it is not yet known whether he will be charged or released.