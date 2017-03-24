A GREAT British Bake Off contestant is whisking up a treat in Didcot as the food festival returns for its second year.

Following the success of the three-day-event at the Cornerstone last November, Christine Wallace is determined to make this year's event a 'showstopper.'

The 2013 quarter finalist in the popular BBC show said she was already wishing the year away in anticipation of the event in October.

She said: "We are really excited and we've already got a lot of new things lined up that we did not have last year.

"I think the reason we've decided to do it again is because of the lovely comments we received after we did the first one.

"And we are just as excited to be doing it again, but doing it a bit differently.

"But that is the way it goes, you do the first one and you learn about what works and does not work."

This year the event will be held at Didcot Civic Hall on Saturday, October 28.

Mrs Wallace added: "I think because we had it over several floors some people that came missed out on demonstrators and stalls because they did not realise they were upstairs.

"This year because they will all be in the same place, no one will be missed.

"We are going to have a whole street food hub outside and also an area for youngsters.

"We hope that this format will be something we will be able to replicate year after year."

Also planned for the day is a vintage tea room, where cakes and swing music will be served to visitors all day long.

Returning to the demonstration stage will be Bake Off favourites, Howard and Glynn, who also starred in the 2013 competition and the first food festival.

Mrs Wallace added: "They will be brilliant and their demo is of them together, so it should be a lot of fun.

"A lot of people asked me why I did not demonstrate last year so I've decided to give it a go this time around.

"I'm not sure what I am planning to do yet, we are still a way off, but we are concious of ensuring we have more than just us bakers demonstrating on the day.

"We want to make sure there's a variety and that the savoury side is also represented."

For more information and tickets visit: didcotevents.co.uk or for a stall at the event contact Jeanette Howse on: jeanette.howse@btinternet.com