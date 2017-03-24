POLICE want to speak to this man after an attempted distraction burglary in Didcot.

Two men tried to trick a man in his 60s by luring him into his own back garden while one of them searched his home.

The pair knocked on a front door in Abbott Close on March 9, claiming they were investigating water issues and needed to put a skip at the front of the house.

They told their victim he had to pay them £4,500 in cash.

The man led one of them into the back garden while the other snuck into the house and searched his cupboards.

Nothing was stolen.

Detective constable Matthew Hammersley, from Abingdon CID, said: “I would like to speak to anyone who recognises the person depicted in the E-fit image. If you know who this is or have any information which could assist with our enquiries, please contact police.

“Anyone with any details about the incident should contact the 24-hour Thames Valley Police enquiry centre on 101 quoting reference number 43170069565.”