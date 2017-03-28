YOU can't teach an old dog new tricks – but what about birds?

For this year's Oxfordshire Artweeks, residents at one county care home have been learning a new skill – art on an iPad.

The iPad painters at Richmond Village in Letcombe Regis near Wantage, who have an average age of 85, have been painting birds inspired by their rural surroundings.

The home brought in high-tech art tutor John Walker to help the artists take flight.

He said: "Once finished, our artwork will be printed onto a large canvas.

"It’s inspired by the Letcombe Regis conservation area, which is just behind the village.

"Everyone has drawn a different bird using the Brushes app, and then we are put them all together into a background that we’ve also created."

This year's Oxfordshire Artweeks runs from May 6 to 14, and it will be the second year that Richmond Village has hosted a show.

Anyone is welcome to drop in and see the iPad art show during opening hours.

The iPad art class is now coming to an end, but there are plans to run something similar later in the year.

Anyone interested in the regular IT session, which covers the basic use of popular software, should contact Richmond Village on 01235 774570 for more details.