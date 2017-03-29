AFTER centuries stuck inside the Westminster bubble, someone has finally used science to tell the Government the most normal place in Britain – and it's Didcot.

Data scientists have concluded that a handful of streets in Didcot provide the most accurate representation of the entire nation.

Age, income, employment and unemployment, marital status and even Euroscepticism were all taken into account to find Britain's most average town.

And if being told you're the most average neighbourhood in the country isn't bad enough, it gets worse: the team at ASI Data Science now hope to use their results to encourage 'researchers and decision makers' to 'physically visit an area and experience how average people live – their lifestyle, opinions and experiences'.

Founder of ASI in London, Marc Warner, said: "If a well-motivated politician, who recognises that they live in a bubble, wants to learn about the life of normal people in England, where should they go to experience 'a day in the life of a regular person in England?'

"I think that is a lot more useful than getting 500 MPs from Westminster to traipse all the way to Didcot."

The study was inspired by the 1947 film Magic Town which tells the story of a man who stumbles upon a small town which he believes is perfectly representative of the nation’s views and uses it to conduct consumer research.

One MP who already spends at least some of his time in Didcot is the town's MP Ed Vaizey, who said: "Didcot is far from an average town, it's really a magic town, but I think it's great that Didcot is a microcosm of Britain.

"We have a significant retirement community and also a history of young professionals who come here to live and work.

"I am particularly pleased that now I can stand up in parliament and say that my constituency is the best representation of the British public."

The ASI Data team used data from the Office for National Statistics to conclude that Didcot's Hagbourne Road, Kynaston Road, Wessex Road, Church Street and High Street are the most average in Britain.

The researchers also looked at people's property ownership, voting habits, political engagement and house prices.

Bizarrely, the project came about after ASI started looking into the causes of homelessness.

Mr Warner explained: "There was all this talk about living in a bubble and what actually is 'regular Britain?' so we thought it would be cool if we were find the place that best represented the lives most people in this country would live."

Now the Didcot tourist board just has to brace itself for the influx...