SPRING has finally sprung as the Earth Trust hosted its first lambing weekend of the year.

Newborn lambs and pigs were fed, held and petted by throngs of residents who brought their youngsters along for the day at Little Wittenham.

The trust said more than 4,000 people visited across the weekend, which is the first of a series of open days this spring.

Father Paul Barnfather said his youngest's face lit up when she began petting a baby lamb.

The 44-year-old who was visiting his mum and stepdad in Abingdon at the weekend said: "Heidi absolutely loved the day.

"It was the first time that she and her sister Emma went down to see all the newborn animals.

"Another favourite of Heidi's was Brian the goat, she took a shine to him and even asked the lady what his name was."

After cuddling all the young creatures, Mr Barnfather said his daughters enjoyed the rest of the Earth Trust's facilities.

He added: "I was really surprised at how well set up the place was. It was brilliant."

During the lambing weekend, families are also able to enjoy a variety of activities including bale climbing, tractor rides, candle rolling with Brightwell Bees and making pompom sheep.

Ellie Dimmock, Events Co-ordinator at Earth Trust, said: “The Lambing Weekends are a fantastic opportunity for people to get out in the spring sunshine and explore a working farm.

"As well as meeting all the animals and enjoying the activities – bale climbing is always very popular – we see these events as a chance for people to find out more about the field to fork journey."

The next weekend will be held on Saturday and Sunday from 11am to 4pm.

Tickets cost £5 for adults and £3 for children, with family tickets costing £13.50.

For more information visit: earthtrust.org.uk