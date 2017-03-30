DIDCOT Town defender Sam Elkins has been handed a five-match ban for his part in the fracas that saw their match with Hereford abandoned earlier this month.

The 27-year-old was found guilty of improper and/or violent conduct by a Football Association disciplinary panel and will miss the rest of the Evo-Stik Southern League Division 1 South & West season.

Didcot coach Sam Parish has been suspended for four matches after being found guilty of the same charge.

The duo became embroiled in the pitch invasion against Hereford on March 4, which was halted with three minutes to go.

Player-manager Andy Ballard said: “Sam (Elkins) has taken responsibility and accepted his punishment.”

The FA had already confirmed that neither club will face any further action after an investigation, while a league decision will be made shortly over whether the match will be replayed.