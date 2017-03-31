POLICE believe this woman may hold vital information after an iPhone was stolen from a bank in Didcot.

Detectives have released CCTV of the image of a woman following the theft in Lloyds TSB Bank in Market Place.

Despite the suspected theft happening on Thursday, January 19, the force only released the witness appeal today.

The incident happened at about 4.10pm.

A customer’s iPhone fell out of her pocket onto a chair in the bank.

The customer, a woman in her 40s, then walked off without realising.

The force said a short time later, another customer picked up the phone and left without handing it in.

PC Richard Hayne said: "I would like to speak to the woman pictured in the image, as she may be able to assist with the investigation.

"If you recognise the woman or have any information, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101, quoting reference 4317018457."