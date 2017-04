A SUSPECTED attacker has denied having a ‘weapon’ in the street.

Jamie Dennington, of no fixed abode, denied assault by beating and possessing an offensive weapon when he appeared at Oxford Magistrates’ Court last Tuesday.

The 26-year-old was charged after an alleged incident in Beech Lane, Didcot, on March 26.

Dennington, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the same court today.