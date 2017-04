A SPATE of shed burglaries in Didcot has forced police to issue security measures for residents.

Between March 1 and March 28 there were 16 shed break-ins, which are all believed to be linked.

Streets that were affected include: Queensway, Green Close, Newlands Avenue, Edmunds Park, Allotments Broadway, Allotment Gardens in Jubilee Way, Hillary Drive, and New Road in East Hagbourne.

