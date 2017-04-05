JUMPING for joy in their purple and grey uniform the first pupils of a new primary school in Didcot are settling in to life there.

Although Didcot Primary Academy welcomed its students at the start of the school year in September 2016, its official opening was only held last month month.

The school was due to open with only three classes but now has five up and running from nursery to year two.

Headteacher Alison Ashcroft said: "The talented staff team have worked incredibly hard to ensure that the 160 pupils who are currently attending the school are enthused and motivated to learn.

"We wanted to mark the opening of our school and were delighted that Richard Noble was able to join us for our celebration.

"His talk focusing around inspiration, aspiration and innovation closely matches the school values and, I am sure, will also have inspired some of our pupils to consider engineering in the future.

"The children are extremely proud of their school, as we all are, and this is only the beginning of our journey."

A further 60 pupils will be joining the school in Chestnut Drive this September.