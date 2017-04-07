VILLAGERS have criticised a government body for wiping information from its website about proposals for 3,000 homes on a former military airfield.
People in Chalgrove claimed they had been given ‘no information’ about why the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) removed the documents associated with its scheme at Chalgrove Airfield.
They were previously available at the chalgroveairfield.gva.co.uk address. It comes after the proposal was announced as one of the ‘preferred’ choices for major developments in South Oxfordshire District Council’s next Local Plan.
The Chalgrove Airfield Action Group, set up last year to oppose the plans, said yesterday: “The Government website states that the HCA is ‘fully committed to the Government’s transparency agenda’. “We are naturally concerned at the sudden and unexpected closure of the HCA website and Facebook page, and how this fits with the transparency agenda that they say they support.”
A statement from the agency on the development’s website says: “Following the January 2017 [enquiry by design], the HCA delivery team headed by Louise Wyman has undertaken a review of the site masterplan and scope of the technical work to inform the Local Plan process, submission of a planning application and implementation stage.
“This webpage has been closed and the Facebook page will not be updated at this time whilst the HCA examines all of the available technical information and feedback.
“The HCA will seek to re-engage with the community in due course.”
Comments
Details have to be provided of the relationship of the new village to the existing community. Will it be integrated or will they be separate communities? And what will separate them?
Details have to be provided of the road schemes which will accompany the development up to the M40. This could take away a lot of the pressure on villages from Little Milton to Watlington and answer many of the questions raised in Chalgrove.
Details have to be provided of what new medical facilities will be provided.
Details have to be provided of what new school facilities will be provided.
Details have to be provided of what public transport arrangements will be supported and for how long.
If this information cannot be provided in more detail, the proposed development must either be scaled back or abandoned.
