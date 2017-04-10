A neighbour has described hearing an explosion that ‘sounded like a car crash’ as a village DIY store went up in flames.

Amanda Hinton, who runs K is for Kitchen on Watlington High Street, said she and other shopkeepers had been stunned by Friday’s inferno at DG Homecare.

She and other shop owners revealed Mr and Mrs Starling had run the hardware shop which they lived next door to for 30 years. She added: “Everyone is very sorry it’s gone – it was very useful.”

Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service, whose firefighters battled the blaze overnight, has now said it believes the likely cause was ‘accidental/ electrical’.