SIX months after a woman was raped in a ‘heinous’ attack in a Didcot park, police have yet to make any arrests.

On October 11 last year a woman in her 30s was approached from behind, tripped up and attacked at around 7pm in Edmonds Park.

Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing and the victim continues to be supported by a specially trained officer.

Hannah Jones, a spokeswoman for the police, said: “Detectives have been carrying out a number of enquiries since the investigation began following the incident.

“Officers are grateful to the members of the public who came forward to provide information after the public appeals and a potential witness came forward as a result.

“No arrests have been made in connection with the investigation.”

The attacker is described as a man who was 5ft 7ins or taller.

Steve Connel, mayor of Didcot, said: “We know the police are working hard and we would like a case as heinous as this to be solved as quickly as possible.”