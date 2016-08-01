'FLASH' artist's impressions reveal the new 'state-of-the-art business campus' due to be built in Grove which could create 2,000 jobs.

Grove Business Park has also released an animated 'fly-through' for the 220,000sq ft new development, set to double the floor space of the existing estate.

The new buildings being planned range from 'starter workshop units' to bespoke design-and-build blocks for large businesses and work on them could start next year.

Grove Parish Council chairwoman June Stock said the designs looked 'smart', but added a failure to develop the site 15 years ago meant she had doubts as to whether it would happen.

She said: "That area has been a bumpy road for years. When Non-Ferrous Metals sold it to Robert Lamplough he had these lovely designs of what he was going to do, and that never really happened."

Mrs Stock also lamented that the current park owners, led by property investor David Hill who brought the park in 2015, had upset some tenants by putting up some maintenance charges.

But she went on: "Hopefully it will be a reality because we are desperate for jobs.

"With all these new developments coming in – thousands of houses – there doesn't seem to be that many new jobs.

"That means people have to travel out of town onto the already-congested roads.

"Getting new jobs in there would be brilliant."

Some 2,500 homes are due to be built at the former World War Two airfield next door to the business park, with another 2,500 planned around Wantage and Grove.

Wantage and District Chamber of Commerce chairman Matthew Chapman also said the much-needed new jobs could help alleviate traffic woes.

Mr Chapman, of Chapman Worth accountants in Wantage, said: "The images are very flash, and the jobs are very much needed.

"We are one of those businesses that are thinking about moving out of the town centre because, as it becomes more and more residential, our clients and even our staff are finding they can't park near us."

He also said the campus model, demonstrated at nearby Milton Park and Harwell Campus, was increasingly the preferred option for many businesses.

"Everyone has something similar and we need something to complement the residential growth in the town.

"I just hope it really is a nice place to work: I always think if businesses are nurtured they can thrive and that effect snowballs.

"It looks like an ideal place."

Mr Hill and two business partners bought the 32-acre park for an estimated £10m in December 2015.

They said they planned to transform it into an 'incubation hub' to grow small, local businesses.

During 2016, the new owners have demolished redundant buildings and said they carried out a multi-million pound refurbishment of the Boston House Business Centre to create new 'easy-in, easy-out serviced offices'.

They also won planning permission to double the built area of the park to 400,000sq ft with new offices and warehouses.

Estate agency Parker Parr, which is marketing the park with Bidwells, said the first new buildings would be started this year and ready for occupation in early 2018.

Bidwells partner David Williams said: "The delivery of this business park will be essential to provide new employment for the housing developments in this area."

View the fly-through at grovebusinesspark.com/development