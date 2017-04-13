A BARMAN died after losing control of his car and crashing into a tree.

Kevin Johnson, 36, who worked at The Bell in Crowmarsh Gifford, near Wallingford, had left a pool competition at the pub on the evening of Monday, July 11, last year.

Yesterday Oxford Coroner’s Court heard he and passenger Stuart Mitchell were travelling along the A4074 to Reading when the red Volkswagen Golf hit a tree near Ipsden.

A toxicology report showed Mr Johnson had alcohol in his blood - although he was under the legal limit for driving - and traces of cocaine, cannabis and MDMA.

Collision investigator Stephen Moffatt said at about 10.30pm Mr Johnson had lost control and hit a tree, causing ‘catastrophic’ damage to the car.

The inquest heard that after hitting the tree the car had gone back into the road and was hit by a Ford Focus. Mr Johnson, who was hanging from the side of the car with severe head injuries and seatbelt out of place, was hit by the Focus.

The Ford’s driver, Alistair Inkersole, said he had only seen a ‘red blur’ due to dust.

Passing motorists described ‘debris all over the road’ and some stopped to give CPR to Mr Johnson.

Mr Johnson, from Caversham, father of a young daughter, was pronounced dead at 10.51pm and his passenger needed surgery for his injuries.

Passenger Mr Mitchell did not give evidence as the last thing he could recall was chatting to Mr Johnson in the car.

Coroner Darren Salter said: “The deceased was struck by the Focus but I understand this was not the blow that killed him. This resulted from an intoxicated driver travelling at speed, unable to control his car.”

He recorded a verdict of road traffic collision.