A LOCOMOTIVE fit for a king was the star attraction for the first Easter steam day yesterday at Didcot Railway Centre.

King Edward II, built in Swindon in June 1930, steamed its way along the tracks at the south Oxfordshire attraction along with the Andrew Barclay engine and Steam Railmotor No.93.

King Edward II chief engineer Karl Buckingham was on hand to ensure the majestic engine ran smoothly.

It has called Didcot home for 27 years and was painstakingly rebuilt by the Great Western Society in a major engineering project that took more than 20 years to complete.

As always visitors to the steam day had the chance to ride in coaches from the 1930s behind the historic steam train, as well as watching locomotives cruise past the platforms from vantage points alongside the tracks.

Easter steam events also run today, tomorrow and Monday.

Additional family Easter activities include a 1967-themed treasure hunt and the opportunity to dress up in period costumes in the ticket office and watch the trains go by.

Normal admission prices apply.