A MAN who was arrested on suspicion of arson has been re-bailed until the beginning of June.

Following a flat fire in Harrier Drive, Didcot in March, a 21-year-old man has had his bail extended until Friday, June 2.

The late night inferno had terrified neighbours as they rushed out of their homes in their dressing gowns to escape the blaze.

One man had to be rescued after he was found inside the burning building by firefighters from Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue service.

He was treated for smoke inhalation at the scene.