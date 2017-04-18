A DRUNK driver has been locked up for more than four years for killing a father-of-one when he smashed into his motorbike head on.

Michael Dix died instantly when a Vauxhall Corsa driven by Daniel Beaumont collided his Yamaha motorcycle while he was travelling home from work at Agrivert in Benson shortly after midnight on November 29 last year.

Beaumont, who had turned 18 the day before, had been out drinking cider with friends and was speeding at 75mph when he attempted to overtake a lorry on the A4074 near Ipsden, clipping a Mercedes on the other side of the road before smashing into Mr Dix's oncoming motorbike, Oxford Crown Court heard yesterday.

Beaumont, of Crabtree Corner, Ipsden, Wallingford, admitted causing death by dangerous driving and driving a motor vehicle while above the legal alcohol limit.

The family of Mr Dix, who was from Didcot, but lived in Woodcote, said they would 'never forgive' the defendant.

Mr Dix's widow, Stephanie, told the court: "I never dreamt that I would have to explain to my three-year-old son that his daddy would not come home again, ever.

"I'm so angry at you and the world and I hate that I'm not the person, the same person, that is the shell of the loving, happy wife I once was, not just this bitter widow I now am.

"You destroyed our whole family."

Mr and Mrs Dix had been married for just over two years, and had a three-year-old son Tommy.

Mrs Dix told the court how she and her husband were trying for another baby before the tragedy happened.

She told how she had to be held by her father when identifying the body of her husband.

She added: "I looked at my husband battered and broken."

Sentencing Judge Ian Pringle QC said he recognised that Beaumont would have to to live with the consequences of his actions 'for the rest of his life', but added 'so will Michael Dix's family, his widow, his family and his friends'.

He added no sentence he passed would 'properly reflect' the devastation the family had gone through over the loss of Mr Dix.

The court heard how Beaumont gave a reading of 106mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood two hours after the crash. The legal limit is 80mg.

CCTV footage of the crash showed the bike Mr Dix was driving explode into flames on impact, and the car Beaumont was driving - with a friend in the passenger seat - roll over several times.

Prosecuting Alan Blake said the collision investigator found the defendant was travelling at about 75mph when trying to overtake the lorry in front of him on the 60mph-limit road, which was travelling at about 53mph.

He added the defendant had just passed his driving test in July 2016 and in October 2016, had been caught speeding on the same road near Crowmarsh.

Defending, Claire Davies said Beaumont had showed 'maturity beyond his years' following the incident.

She added: "Before November last year Mr Beaumont had a bright and promising future.

"He does not ask for forgiveness and knows it will not come from the Dix family. There is credit to be given for genuine remorse."

Beaumont was sentenced to a young offenders institute for four years and eight months. He is also disqualified from driving for five years.