IT was a family affair as thousands flocked to Lockinge for a slice of the action at the annual Point-to-Point meeting.

The Easter Monday tradition near Wantage once again attracted its share of both hardcore racing fans and families with more than 7,000 visiting on the day.

Sam Waley-Cohen drove his horse Anquetta to victory and said he always enjoyed returning to his roots at the Cazenove Capital and Old Berkshire Hunt meeting.

The rider said: "It is a great course here and is always a real family day.

"I have been lucky enough to ride winners at some very famous and high-profile tracks, but this is really fun and is why we are all involved in the support."

With a passion for thoroughbreds, Clare Warrender took her two daughters Nina, 10, and Zara Matthews, 12, from Sunningdale, Berkshire to the event for the first time.

She said: “It has been absolutely brilliant, we will definitely be coming again, it is a real family event.

“I think it is so fantastic because you get so close to the action, you get close to the horses and it is just a really great experience.

“I have got about 12 thoroughbreds, polo ponies, so I have always had this real passion for them and I am so pleased we came today.”

Keen riders both Zara and Nina said they hoped they would come back next year.

Zara added: “It has been amazing.

“I think my favourite part was getting to see the hounds.”

Going along with tradition, racegoers turned up hours before the first race to walk the course, often with drink and dog lead in hand.

Two pony races were held in addition to six further thoroughbred jump races, and although the crowd turnouts were in their thousands, only 25 runners took part across the six races.

The Old Berkshire Hunt has hosted the event since 1830.

For more information about the annual event visit: oldberkshunt.co.uk